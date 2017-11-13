Tabora bags World Cup women’s bowling crown

AFTER 14 years, Krizziah Lyn Tabora earned the distinction of becoming the fifth Filipino to capture the Bowling World Cup international crown on Saturday (Sunday in Manila) in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Getting a second crack at the world’s most prestigious keg title in five years, the 27-year-old Tabora did not let the opportunity escape her this time by blasting Malaysia’s Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman, 236 to 191, in the one-game final after crushing Colombia’s Rocio Restrepo, 249-222, in the semifinals.

“I feel very happy and so overwhelmed,” Tabora said moments after clinching the women’s title in the 53rd BWC to join legendary Paeng Nepomuceno, the late Lita de la Rosa, Bong Coo and Christian Jan Suarez in the distinguished list of Filipino champions.

Nepomuceno won the title four times — in 1976 in Teheran, Iran, 1980 in Jakarta, Indonesia, 1992 in Le Mans, France and 1996 in Northern Ireland.

American Jakob Butturff produced a dominating performance to take the men’s plum. Butturff demolished Colombia’s Oscar Rodriguez, 246-201, in the finals after knocking out Malaysia’s Ahmad Muaz Mohd Fishol, 266-176, in the semifinals.

Rahman set up the final meeting with Tabora by ousting last year’s champion and this year’s consistent frontrunner, Sweden’s Jenny Wegner, 227-197, while Rodriguez ousted Venezuela’s Ildemaro Ruiz Jr., 232-193, in the other semifinal matches.

The other Filipino entry, Jomar Roland Jumapao, finished 33rd in the men’s division with a 24-game series of 4757 pinfalls.

Tabora is scheduled to fly home from Mexico on Tuesday night.