Tabora finishes third in Bowling World Cup

Reigning national champion Krizzah Tabora took the third spot in the women’s division after first block of the prestigious 53rd Bowling World Cup being held in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Tabora, a bronze medalist in the 2017 Southeast Asian Game sin Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, registered 1,364 pinfalls on 202, 236, 235, 205, 222 and 264 in six games.

Reigning champion Jenny Wegner of Sweden holds the top spot with 192, 300, 224, 227, 248 and 254 for a total of 1,445 while Vanessa Timiter of Germany scored 1,389 on 230, 236, 225, 184, 227 and 237 for second.

Filipino kegler Jomar Jumapao is in 19th position in the men’s division.

He submitted 1,237 on 202, 205, 208, 189, 233 and 200 – 196 pins behind tournament leader Arturo Estrada of Mexico, who posted 1,433 (220, 247, 232, 226, 250 and 258).

Luis Montfort of Catalonia made 1,394 (257, 258, 243, 175, 183 and 278) to occupy the No. 2 spot followed by Nicola Pongolini of Italy with 1,315 (202, 198, 244, 178, 259 and 234).

The Top 24 players after four blocks will advance to the next round.

The Philippines has five titles in the men’s class and two crowns in the women’s category.

Hall of Famer Paeng Nepomuceno ruled the following editions of the meet: 1976 in Tehran, Iran, 1980 in Jakarta, Indonesia, 1992 in Le Mans, France and 1996 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to hold the Guinness World Record of winning titles in three different decades.

He was also the youngest men’s champion at 19 when he won in 1976.

Christian Jan Suarez was the last Filipino world champion, winning in 2003 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Lita Dela Rosa and Bong Coo were the two Filipina champions in the tournament. They nailed a back-to-back romp in 1978 (Bogot, Colombia) and 1979 (Bangkok, Thailand).

Filipino Ruben Gonzales and American partner Hunter Reese were booted out of contention in the doubles play of the 2017 Hyogo Noah ATP Challenger Tour on Tuesday in Kobe, Japan.

Gonzales and Reese lost to Chinese Gong Mao-Xin and Taiwanese Peng Hsien-Yi, 3-6, 4-6, in the opening round.

The Davis Cup veteran will now proceed to India to compete in another ATP Challenger together with compatriot Francis Casey Alcantara.