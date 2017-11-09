Tabora presses on in Bowling WCup

With one block left in the qualifying round, Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Krizzah Tabora remained in the Magic 24 of the prestigious 53rd Bowling World Cup being held at the Bol 30 in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Tabora had a 179, 259, 197, 206, 214 and 207 six-game series to collect 1,262 pinfalls in the third block.

So far, Tabora has 3,849 pinfalls including 1,364 in the first block and 1,223 in the second block – good for seventh place.

Defending champion Jenny Wegner of Sweden solidified her grip of the top spot with 4,096 pinfalls followed by Rebecca Whiting of Australia (3,970) and Vanessa Timter of Germany (3,942).

Mexican Maribel Orozco ascended to fifth place with 3,865 as well as Malaysian Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman who is now in sixth position with 3,851.

In the men’s division, Jomar Jumapao fell to 30th place with 3,581 pinfalls.

He had a poor 1,164 showing in the third block on 196, 192, 190, 198, 204 and 184.

Jumapao needs to produce big numbers in the final block of the elimination round to earn a spot in the 24-man second round.

Great Britain’s Ray Teece grabbed the No. 1 position with 4,020 followed by Oscar Dominguez of Colombia (3,951), Jakob Butturff of the United States (3,946), erstwhile leader Arturo Estrada of Mexico (3,946), Nicola Pongolini of Italy (3,915), Niko Okasanen of Finalnd (3,896), James Gruffman of Sweden (3,895), Mats Maggi of Belgium (3,861), Oliver Morig of Germany (3,859) and Siu Hong Wu of Hong Kong (3,852).

Only the Top 24 players after the fourth block will advance to the next phase.

EMIL C. NOGUERA