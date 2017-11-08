Tabora tumbles to 6th place in Bowling WC

Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Krizzah Tabora dropped to sixth place in the women’s division after the second block of the prestigious 53rd Bowling World Cup being held at the Bol 30 in Hermosillo, Mexico.

After an impressive showing in the first block, Tabora slowed down with a total output of 1223 pinfalls on 203, 190, 224, 212, 190 and 204 in the second block.

So far, Tabora has 2,587 pinfalls adding her 1,364 in the first block of the tournament organized by World Bowling.

Reigning champion Jenny Wegner of Sweden remained on top with 2,763 pinfalls (1,445 and 1,318) followed by Vanessa Timter of Germany (2,706), Rocio Restrepo of Colombia (2,641), Erin McCarthy of the United States (2,617) and Maribel Orozco of Mexico (2,611).

Also in the Top 10 are No. 7 Rebecca Whiting of Australia (2,583), No. 8 Siti Safiyah Amirah Abdul Rahman of Malaysia (2,534), No. 9 Ghislaine Stigter-Van Der Tol of the Netherlands (2,494) and No. 10 Edith Quintanilla of El Salvador (2,469).

In the men’s division, Jomar Jumapao is on the brink of elimination after slipping from 19th spot to 23rd position in the 64-man field.

Jumapao scored 222, 200, 174, 164, 204 and 216 for a 1,180 measly output in the second block.

He has a total of 2,417 pinfalls.

Mexican Arturo Estrada kept his lead with 2,682 followed by Oscar Rodriguez of Colombia (2,639), Niko Oksanen of Finland (2,606), Jakob Butturff of the United States (2,604), Nicola Pongolini of Italy (2,589), Luis Montfort of Catalonia (2,583), Siu Hong Wu of Hong Kong (2,575), Ahmad Muaz Mohd Fishol of Malaysia (2,567), James Gruffman of Sweden (2,566) and Ray Teece of Great Britain (2,560).

Only the Top 24 players in the qualifying phase will advance to the second round after four blocks.