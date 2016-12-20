Tabuk scholars get stipend

TABUK City government in Kalinga has given P10 million in educational financial assistance for its 2,200 scholars in the first semester this year representing their tuition and matriculation fees. The city Scholarship Program Coordinating Office (SPCO) said each scholar received P3,500. Of the scholarships, the SPCO said 1,951 were renewed while 400 were added. Mayor Ferdinand Tubban said the scholarship program will continue until the scholars complete their college degrees or vocational course and provided they comply with policies and requirements. Each scholar will receive P4,000 each semester starting 2017 which will require the city government to increase its allocation for the program from P17 million to P20 million.