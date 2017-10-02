Tacardon’s brace powers UP to victory over UST

Fidel Tacardon struck a brace as University of the Philippines (UP) notched a come-from-behind 4-2 victory over University of Santo Tomas (UST) to strengthen its grip of the second spot in the top division of the Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament on Sunday at the De La Salle University Science and Technology Complex Football Field in Biñan, Laguna.

Tacardon fired two goals down the stretch as the Maroon Booters crawled out of a 1-2 disadvantage en route to posting their fifth straight win against a loss for 15 points, just two markers behind leader National University.

The Golden Booters remained No. 5 with seven points after absorbing their fourth defeat in seven games.

With the loss, UST’s title-retention bid was also threatened as it stayed five points away from No. 4 College of Saint Benilde.

Following a scoreless first half, Dionisio Busmion netted the opener for UST in the 52nd minute but UP’s Christian Lapas made no mistake from the penalty spot to equalize in the 56th.

Conrado Dimacali immediately reclaimed the lead for the defending España-based champions a minute later.

The State U, however, once again brought the match to a deadlock with Migui Blanco’s 69th minute strike.

National team standout Tacardon then took charge of Anto Gonzales’ squad as he buried the game-winning goals in the final 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Ateneo De Manila University outplayed Lyceum of the Philippines University, 2-1, behind star striker Jarvey Gayoso’s brace.

The Blue Booters snapped a two-game skid as they nailed their second win for six points on No. 7 while the Pirates suffered their second straight setback though they stayed on No. 3 with 12 markers.

In the battle of bottom teams, Emilio Aguinaldo College grabbed its breakthrough win at the expense of University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 2-1.

The Generals climbed to No. 8 with their first maximum points in six matches while the Altas Booters stayed at the cellar with a winless slate.