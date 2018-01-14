Tackling love and justice in ‘Asintado’

ABS-CBN opens 2018 with a new action-drama about a ruthless fight for love and justice in “Asintado,” which stars Shaina Magdayao, Paulo Avelino, Aljur Abrenica, and Queen of Daytime Drama Julia Montes. The series begins airing today on the network’s “Kapamilya Gold” timeslot.

Montes’ return to television marks her portrayal of another fearless character named Ana (Julia), a woman who is part of a rescue team and aspires to give her adoptive family a good life. Despite being tough, her heart longs for her sister, whom she lost in a fire that killed their parents.

Dedicated to duty, she meets Gael (Avelino), the son of an influential family, who hires her as his personal nurse after she saved him from a mining incident. After spending time together, they get to know more about each other and eventually fall for one another.

However, their budding romance is cut short with the return of Gael’s ex-girlfriend Samantha (Magdayao), a famous jeweler who does what it takes to win the love of her life back, even if it means putting matters in her own hands.

Blinded by obsession, Samantha then plots to kill Ana in order to get her out of Gael’s life.

But Samantha’s evil ploy does not go as planned because Ana survives the attempted murder with the help of Xander (Abrenica). And then Ana wakes up to the most shocking news — Gael and Samantha are getting married — and seeks vengeance to destroy the both of them.

Also part of “Asintado” are Lorna Tolentino, Cherry Pie Picache, Lito Pimentel, Agot Isidro, and Nonie Buencamino. It is under the direction of Onat Diaz and Lino Cayetano.