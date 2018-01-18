Tacloban airport closed on Jan 17 and 18 to repair runway

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) issued a Notice to Airmen (Notam) to temporarily close the Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport in Tacloban City on January 17 and 18 “to repair potholes on the runway” damaged by continuous rain.

“The continuing deterioration of the runway surface had to be addressed immediately for the safety of all passengers and aircrafts opening in Tacloban,” according to CAAP.

The closure started at 5:30 p.m. of January 17 at 5:30 p.m. and would last until 9 p.m. of January 18.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific and Cebgo have announced the cancellation of the following flights:

5J 653 Manila-Tacloban

5J 654 Tacloban-Manila

5J 657 Manila-Tacloban

5J 658 Tacloban-Manila

DG 6577 Cebu-Tacloban

DG 6578 Tacloban-Cebu

“Repairs to the runway conducted by the airport authority have been hampered by ongoing poor weather,” Cebu Pacific said.

“Cebu Pacific and Cebgo flights will resume as soon as ongoing repairs return the runway surface to a suitable condition which no longer poses a risk to the safety of our flights,” it added.

Affected passengers have the option to:

* reroute to the nearest alternate airports;

* rebook at a later travel date within 30 days, free of charge;

* get a full refund;

* or place the cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund for future use.