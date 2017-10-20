Tacloban Airport resumes operation

THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said that Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport in Tacloban has resumed operation for commercial air traffic at about 11:14 a.m. on Friday after a stalled AirAsia Airbus A320 was moved. The aircraft stalled while it was about to turn towards the airport’s taxiway at past 8 a.m. CAAP said the airport control tower received a call from the pilot saying that the plane’s nose wheel steering suddenly stopped functioning. AirAsia management said they immediately transferred the 164 passengers and four crew to safety.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said an arriving Cebu Pacific flight to Tacloban from Manila was unable to land on schedule while a departing flight of another Cebu Pacific plane had to wait until airport authorities cleared the disabled AirAsia plane off the runway. Airline officials claimed that the airport had no tow truck and other materials needed to salvage the damaged aircraft. Philippine Airlines (PAL) spokesman Cielo Villaluna said at least seven PAL flights were cancelled including those to Tacloban and Cebu because of the closure.