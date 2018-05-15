Tacloban, BanKo-Perlas eye share of PVL lead

Tacloban hopes to emerge strong coming off a long break while BanKo-Perlas tries to recover lost grounds as they clash for a share of the lead today in the Premier Volleyball League Season 2 Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Fighting Warays bounced back from a shutout loss to the PayMaya High Flyers in the inaugurals with a tough five-set win over the PetroGazz Angels last May 9. And they expect to come out from the week-long break a more solid unit as they seek to join the idle Creamline Cool Smashers and the High Flyers on top in the early going of the single round elims of the season-opening conference organized by Sports Vision.

The Perlas Spikers are aiming at the same target in their 6:30 p.m. encounter, eager to rebound from their 1-3 setback to the Pocari-Air Force Lady Warriors in the league’s first out-of-town sortie in Tuguegarao last Sunday.

BanKo-Perlas actually made an auspicious debut in the import-laced conference with a come-from-behind five-set thriller over fancied Creamline last Saturday but succumbed to a resurgent Pocari the following day, leaving idle Iriga-Navy as the lone unbeaten squad in the eight-team field.

The Lady Oragons toppled the BaliPure Water Defenders in four also last Wednesday but will have their hands full against the High Flyers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, BalIPure and PetroGazz try to break into the win column at each other’s expense in the 4 p.m. match as the league, backed by Mikasa and Asics, returns to its home in San Juan after a successful provincial games that featured four matches.

Imports Amporn Hyapha and Sasiwimol Sangpan seek to raise the level of their games and complement well with the games of the locals, led by reigning NCAA MVP Shola Alvarez, Jovielyn Prado and setter Kyle Negrito as the Fighting Warays face the Perlas Spikers boasting of a star-studded roster.

They include a pair of power-hitting reinforcements in Jutarat Montripila and Kia Bright and a local crew headed by Amy Ahomiro, Sue Roces, Rysabelle Devanadera, Dzi Gervacio, liberos Gizelle Tan and Ella de Jesus, and playmaker Fenela Emnas.

Meanwhile, Vice Co shoots for its second straight win in the men’s division as it takes on Cignal at 10 a.m. while PLDT and Instituto Estetico Manila tangle at 12 noon.

Games can be viewed live via streaming on www.sports.abs-cbn.com/livestream.