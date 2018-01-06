Tacurong blast caused by quarrel over woman—PNP

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Tacurong City Police Office on Friday said the New Year’s Eve blast that killed two and wounded 16 others in a KTV Bar “was not an act of terror but was due to a quarrel of two male group over a guest relations officer (GRO).” Quoting City police chief Supt. John Patrick Aggabao, Allan Freno, staff of the Tacurong information office, said Scene of the Crime Operatives and Explosive Ordnance Division recovered two safety levers of hand grenades “thus negating an earlier report that an improvised explosive device or IED caused the explosion.” Dominador Datahan, 51, village civilian volunteer, was dead on arrival at the hospital while Suharto Ali, 19, from Maguindanao, died on January 1. Freno said prior to the blast, a heated argument inside the bar occurred when a male customer forced a GRO from another customer’s table to sit with them triggering an altercation between the two groups. A witness said Datahan tried to pacify the groups and one of them was overheard saying threatening words. Less than an hour later, a loud explosion wrecked a parked pedicab in front of the bar. Senior Supt. Raul Supiter, Sultan Kudarat police director and head of Special Investigation Task Group (SITG), said three persons now in police custody will face criminal charges for multiple murder, multiple frustrated murder and illegal possession of explosives.