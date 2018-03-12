Taganito Mining named top PhilHealth remitter

TAGANITO Mining Corporation (TMC), a subsidiary of Nickel Asia Corporation (NAC), was named as a top remitter and top reporting private employer in Surigao del Norte by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

The mining company remitted P9.9 million in PhilHealth contributions from 2016-2017, the period covered for the award. From 2013-2017, TMC remitted to PhilHealth a total of P22,437,575 in contributions.

On PhilHealth’s 23rd anniversary last month, PhilHealth’s Chief Social Insurance Officer for Surigao del Norte, Rodrigo D. Ariar, lauded TMC’s performance as a company and also TMC’s Ace Vergel Moreno as top Philhealth Employer Engagement Representative (PEER) in Surigao del Norte.

“We hope that other companies in the area will emulate TMC’s best practices so that collectively we will achieve a sustainable NHIP (National Health Insurance Program) for all,” Ariar said.

Prior to the awarding ceremony, PhilHealth officials, led by its OIC-Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ruben John A. Basa, consulted its stakeholders on new programs and measures, including proposed adjustment in premium contribution rates, necessary to sustain the viability of the country’s NHIP.

PhilHealth said its aggressive campaign to get the needed support of all its members to sustain the NHIP include trumpeting its top remitters and top reporting private employers to encourage other companies.

It noted that by regularly remitting and fulfilling its obligations on time, TMC is able to support PhilHealth’s thrust to “ensure affordable, acceptable, available and accessible health care services.”

Gerry E. Besinga, HR Manager for TMC, said a critical part of being referred to as a responsible miner is the company’s strict compliance to government regulations, including PhilHealth remittances.

“It shows our commitment to the law and to all of our stakeholders, especially our commitment to the well-being of our employees,” Besinga said.

He said TMC is diligently contributing to nation-building as one way of showing that the company is a responsible miner and a responsible taxpayer.

From 2012-2016, TMC has paid over P3.5 billion in corporate income tax, over P400 million in excise tax and over P1.2 billion in royalties to the government.

In 2014, TMC was recognized by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) for its more than P1 billion tax payments, with more than 20 percent growth rate for the year. BIR also bestowed on TMC the “Billionaires’ Club Award” for its exemplary performance in complying with administrative and reportorial requirements.

Most recently, TMC was awarded the Transparency Award for Company Category on May 11, 2017 by the Philippine Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, a multi-stakeholder initiative that promotes transparency of revenues.

TMC operates in Claver, Surigao del Norte, supplying all of the limonite ore requirements of Taganito HPAL Nickel Corporation (THPAL), a hydrometallurgical nickel processing plant.