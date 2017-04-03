Tagaytay Highlands expands with 2 new villages

SM Group is expanding its exclusive Tagaytay Highlands development with two new residential villages, Aspenhills and Nob Hill, both offering property lots ranging in area from 300 to 800 square meters, the developer said.

Styled as a mountain resort community, Tagaytay Highlands over the past 20 years has introduced a number of “firsts” to the Philippines, including log homes and Swiss cable cars, and offers exclusive amenities such as membership to the exclusive The Country Club.

The developer also stressed, “Backed by the long-standing credibility of the SM Group, property value in Tagaytay Highlands continues to appreciate.”

The newest residential communities in the more than 1,000-hectare tract are Aspenhills, which occupies 27 hectares, and Nob Hill.

Aspenhills

Drawing inspiration from the vibrant summers of Aspen in Colorado, Aspenhills is designed as a “modern-ranch style community” that will allow residents to build their dream cabin home.

“An exclusive gated community, Aspenhills is envisioned to be a village of bespoke mountain lodges in lots ranging from 306 to 801 square meters. Residents get to see their dream home come to life, a personal masterpiece with architecture and design that fuses the rustic charm of wood with the modern touch of glass and stone,” the developer explained.

Among the outdoor-themed amenities provided by Aspenhills include the Sunshine Picnic Grove; hiking and biking pathways of the Nature Trail; and the Little Ranch Playground for the kids. Aspenhills also highlights its main amenity—The Village Hall—that serves as a venue for private festivities overlooking lush mountain views.

Nob Hill

In contrast to the log home style prevailing in Aspenhills, Nob Hill fuses modern living with the natural atmosphere of its mountain environment. A residential community situated on the highest point of the Greenlands, Nob Hill offers lots ranging from 300 to 722 square meters.

“Tailor-made for the urbane, Nob Hill is envisioned to be a commune of modern homes within nature’s embrace, characterized by minimalist elements—clean lines highlighted through natural colored stone, powder-coated metal trims, and glazing natural wood finishes,” the developer said.

Amenities designed for work and play can be found at the central park, which features the Palm Court, Fitness Station, Trellis, Gazebo, Children’s Play Area, Linear Park, and Jogging Path.

Exclusive recreation amenities

Tagaytay Highlands residents can enjoy a number of exclusive, unique amenities in addition to those offered in the individual villages. Property purchase in Tagaytay Highlands comes with membership rights to The Country Club. Sports such as swimming, tennis, bowling and badminton to other leisure interests like Pedal Go Kart Racing, Oxboard Maze, Sporting Arrow, Console Gaming and life-size board games at the Supersized Game Park may be enjoyed. Gourmands can also choose from a number of specialty restaurants like the Gourmet Avenue, China Palace, and the famed Highlander Steakhouse.