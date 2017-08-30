Tagaytay Highlands offers hideaway from city life

A home away from the hustles and bustles of the city is an ideal. But a home that seamlessly fuses the comforts of a suburban hideaway with city conveniences is the ultimate dream one can hope for; this is the dream that is easily a reality in Tagaytay Highlands.

Tagaytay Highlands is ever-evolving as it continues to add to its extensive portfolio of residential developments.

With living expediencies and holistic lifestyle as priorities, Tagaytay Highlands strives to grow its worry-free communities, evident in the first condominium village in the Midlands, the Horizon.

Horizon is known as a haven for golf enthusiasts given its close proximity to the Midlands golf course. True to its name, residents are treated to the breathtaking Tagaytay horizon and surrounding panorama—sights that provide a sense of calm, perfecting the getaway. Adding the active touch is the wide-array of recreational facilities available for residents to indulge, as property purchase comes with membership rights at the Midlands Golf Club and the Country Club.

But Horizon does not want to stop there. Fulfilling the lifestyle that suits the ideals of refined and dynamic individuals is the latest addition to this thriving community of nature and adventure lovers.

Following the beautiful terrain that makes up the vibrant Horizon village comes Horizon Terraces—Tagaytay Highlands’ most refreshing take on holistic living that takes inspiration from the radiance of nature that surrounds it. This first integrated development offers a residential mix of low-density, low-rise Asian contemporary garden villas and suites sitting on 3.2 hectares.

Residents are treated to a fine selection of living spaces that best fits their lifestyle. A first of its kind, the Garden Villas are well-appointed three-bedroom townhomes ranging between 135.82–167.99 square meters, making it an ideal home for close-knit families. Each three-storey unit is highlighted by a den on the ground floor—a multi-functional space that can be converted into a separate bedroom or unit. The Garden Suites, on the other hand, are well laid-out 1-2 bedroom condominium units of 43.12-68.35 square meters, perfectly caters to growing families who long to disconnect from the fast-paced urban frenzy through quick weekend retreats.

Horizon Terraces will surely indulge its future residents with a vivid montage of nature’s spectacle at every turn—Mount Makiling, the Midlands Golf Course, the Taal Lake and Volcano, and the community’s very own lush Central Park. Relax in still, laid-back moments or unwind at the swimming pools, pocket parks, terraced gardens, and private nooks.

Spend active moments at the jogging path or playground tucked within a tranquil environment.

Each unit purchase at Horizon Terraces is bundled with membership rights at the Midlands Golf Club, being only a few meters away, along with exclusive access to an extensive selection of world-class amenities and recreational activities at The Country Club. The Club boasts of new outdoor activities such as the Aerial Walk, Sporting Arrow, and Pedal Go Kart Racing and other sports facilities for swimming, tennis, bowling, and badminton. Tagaytay Highlands is home to famed specialty restaurants that have been a personal favorite of members and residents —the Highlander Steakhouse and Highlands China Palace. A wide variety of gastronomical outlets is also available at the Gourmet Avenue.

Horizon Terraces is another dream come true for individuals and future families in pursuit of an urban escape closer to nature but more importantly the perfect home to spend sweet quality time in the comforts of those who matter the most.

Tagaytay Highlands is the premier mountain resort development of the SM Group in Tagaytay.