Tagaytay Highlands sustains hot start in 2017 WGAP Circuit

Tagaytay Highlands kept the momentum of its two-division romp at Wack Wack with a victory and a runner-up finish at Valley Golf as it kept the overall lead after two legs of the 2017 WGAP Circuit in Antipolo recently.

Tagaytay ruled Class B and finished second in Class C, sharing second leg honors with Class A winner Villamor and Class C titlist Alabang in the eight-stage circuit organized and conducted by the Women’s Golf Association of the Philippines.

Villamor pooled 144 points under the Stableford scoring system and nipped Valley in the countback in a tight duel for the Class A plum with Alabang falling short by just one point at 143 for third and Forest Hills (139) nipping Camp Aguinaldo (139) in the countback for fourth.

Meanwhile, Eagle Ridge will host the third leg on June 19 after WGAP stages the milestone silver anniversary staging of the Champion Infinity Luzvimin golf tournament on June 8-10 at Mimosa Golf and Country Club in Clark, Pampanga.

Laia Barro scored 41 points, Kristine Torralba had 38 points while Ester Fasol and Melissa Gozum backed them up with 33 and 32 points, respectively, as Villamor edged the host club’s Marielle Tee and Ma. Cecilia Esguerra, who shot identical 38 points, and Menchu Uyenco and Cielo Fregil, who made 35 and 33 points, respectively, for identical 144s.

But the Highlanders bounced back strong in Class B, assembling a 145 for a 12-point victory over Forest Hills, which made a 133, with Orchard finishing third at 131 followed by Villamor (120), which nipped Sta. Elena, which also scored a 120, for fourth with Canlubang winding up sixth at 115 and Wack Wack and Alabang scoring 104 and 100, respectively.

Scorers for Tagaytay “B” were Virginia Bote (39), Emaline Flores (38), Bernadette Wong (35) and Lilibeth de Villa (33)

Alabang, which drew 42 points from Shirley Plaza, 38 points from Liberty De Castro and 37 and 36 points from Rachel Shah and Joyce Duque, respectively, came away with 153 points to post a five-point triumph over Tagaytay (148) in Class C with Sta. Elena turning in a 143 for third followed by Camp Aguinaldo (140), Villamor (138), Canlubang (134), Forest Hills (123) and Wack Wack (93).

Forest Hills’ Tess Staub (40), Wack Wack’s Margot Caparros (39) and Techie Leonio of Sta. Elena took the individual crowns in Class A, B and C, respectively.

Counting its six-point haul in the first leg at Wack Wack, Tagaytay now has 11 points, two points ahead of Forest Hills, which totes 9 points, while Villamor, Alabang, Valley and Orchard have 6, 4, 2 and one point, respectively, in the early going of the circuit featuring the leading golfing ladies of the country’s top clubs.