Tagaytay Highlands touts varied residential options

Touting the “something for everyone” character of its sprawling mountain resort development, Tagaytay Highlands is seeking to attract homeowners and investors with its high-end residential condominium and house-and-lot options in its Woodridge Place and Katsura communities.

Established more than 20 years ago, Tagaytay Highlands is a 1,200-hectare development comprising a number of residential, resort, and leisure areas, positioning itself both as an upscale residential community and recreation destination.

Colorado-inspired Woodridge Place

Inspired by the mountain resorts of the Colorado Rockies, Woodridge Place combines the feel of rustic mountain retreat experience with all the modern conveniences, and highlights low-density construction and unobstructed views of the surrounding mountain landscape as its best features.

A variety of unit sizes are available, from 41-square meter one-bedroom condominiums to expansive four-bedroom units up to 241 square meters in size. The two 12-story towers (11 residential floors) have a maximum of 11 units per floor, with designs featuring large balconies and panel windows to maximize natural light and airflow.

Japanese style Katsura

Katsura is a Japanese-themed residential enclave in the Midlands section of Tagaytay Highlands, occupying 14 hectares of gently rolling terrain with views of the Taal Lake and Volcano.

Lot areas in Katsura, which has a landscape design by noted architectural firm Paulo G. Alcazaren and Associates, range in size from 250 square meters to 538 square meters. Homes in Katsura, which have highly customizable designs, “feature a delightful fusion of traditional and contemporary Japanese architecture made into minimalist yet elegant designs,” the developer said.

Koens, or Japanese pocket gardens located around and throughout the Katsura development are additional features to allow residents to enjoy the natural surroundings.

Extensive amenities

Tagaytay Highlands offers an array of facilities for rest and recreation that can be found in its four exclusive clubs headlined by two championship golf courses.

Residents are given access to an extensive selection of world-class amenities and recreational activities through membership rights at The Country Club bundled with each property purchase. Sports facilities include swimming, tennis, bowling, and badminton and outdoor activities such as Pedal Go Kart Racing, Sporting Arrow, and life-size board games at the Supersized Game Park.

Tagaytay Highlands also boasts a wide variety of gastronomical delights in specialty restaurants and outlets such as the well-known Highlander Steakhouse, Highlands China Palace, and the Gourmet Avenue.