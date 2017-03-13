Tagaytay radar now fully operational – CAAP

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) lifted on Saturday the notice to airmen (NOTAM) it issued in connection with the temporary shut down of the Tagaytay radar which underwent maintenance and upgrade from March 6 to 11.

The radar shutdown reduced the number of flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from 40 to 32 per hour.

CAAP Deputy Director General for Operations Manuel Antonio Tamayo gave assurances that the aviation regulator is doing its best to provide safe, secure and convenient air travel for the public.

Tamayo acknowledged the effort of aviation stakeholders, airline operators and the management of Manila International Airport and Clark International Airport, whose efforts contributed to the Tagaytay radar maintenance.

The Tagaytay radar is one of the three radars being utilized by CAAP in guiding flights approaching airports at NAIA and Clark.

CAAP said the repair covered the overhauling of antenna and replacement of its drive motor and rotary joint.

“The repair is necessary as Tagaytay radar will be integrated with the satellite-based Communications, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) systems the we will launch soon,” the agency explained.

PNA