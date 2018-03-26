Tagle hits ‘arrogant, violent’ kings

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle on Sunday decried the “reign” of arrogant “kings” who employ violence and resort to threats and yet are followed by throngs.

In his sermon on Palm Sunday at the Manila Cathedral, the archbishop called on Catholic faithful to reflect on their “true” king.

“Sa mundo natin, namamayagpag ang mga haring puno ng kayabangan, kapos sa kapagkumbabaan. Sa panahon natin ngayon, kay rami-rami ngayong sumusunod sa mga hari na ang ginagamit ay dahas, armas, pananakot – kapos na kapos sa pang-unawa at pakikiisa sa mga mahihina (our world today is filled with arrogant kings, bereft of humility. Today, there are a lot of people who follow kings who employ violence, weaponry and fear, so deficient of understanding, and lacking solidarity with the weak),” he said.

He called on Catholics to again discover Jesus and find the attributes of a true king.

“Our king does not trust violence, weaponry, guns and bullets; our king trusts in God,” Tagle said.

“The serene dignity and silence of the person who trusts in God, and who is in full solidarity with the sinful humanity, that is true authority. That is our true king. That is the king that will save the world,” he added.

Tagle did not say who these “violent” kings were, but the Church has criticized President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody campaign against illegal drugs that has led to the killing of thousands of suspected drug personalities.

In concluding his sermon, the archbishop asked Catholics to contemplate and find out if they are ready to follow Jesus.

“Tanungin natin ang sarili natin, si Hesus nga ba ang ating hari? Handa ba natin siyang sundan? (Let’s ask ourselves. Is Jesus really our king? Are we ready to follow him?)”

CATHERINE A. MODESTO, ALEC NALDO AND MIA MACATIAG