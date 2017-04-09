Tagle leads Holy Week penitence

CARDINAL Luis Antonio Tagle will bless palm fronds at Manila Cathedral in Intramuros today, April 9, leading Filipinos into a week of reflection as Christianity marks the highest point of the liturgical calendar.

The Manila archbishop will offer the Mass for Palm Sunday, also called Passion Sunday, at 7 a.m. in the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception after blessing the palms reminiscent of those that welcomed Christ into Jerusalem two millennia ago.

On April 13, Holy Thursday, there will be a morning prayer at 6:30 a.m. before the 7 a.m. Mass of the Chrism, which celebrates the institution of the priesthood. The oils used for the sacraments of baptism, holy orders, and anointing of the sick will be blessed.

At 5 p.m., the institution of the sacrament of Holy Eucharist will be recalled during the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper. The “washing of the feet” is part of this liturgy.

This year, Tagle will wash the feet of 12 people featuring 12 different faces of society.

Those whose feet will be washed by the cardinal include two government officials, two policemen, two relatives of victims of war against drugs, two former drug addicts, two surrenderers and two volunteers.

The Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion on April 14, Good Friday, will start at 3 p.m., to be followed by the Veneration of the Cross.

There will be prayers and reflections during the Seven Last Words from 12 noon to 3 pm. The Stations of the Cross will be held at 8:30 am.

Easter Vigil will start at 8 pm on April 15.

Confessions will be held on Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday, Holy Wednesday, Holy Thursday, and Good Friday at the Manila Cathedral at 8 am.

‘Penitential Walk for Life’

Tagle earlier invited the faithful to join the Way of the Cross dubbed “Penitential Walk for Life” on Good Friday, from 4:30 a.m. to 9a.m.

The Way of the Cross will start at Plaza Rajah Sulayman in Malate and end at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros. The Penitential Walk will pass through Roxas Boulevard.

“Let us join Jesus who walked with us humbly, justly, and lovingly. Every step we take is a commitment to the value of life that Jesus offers to all, especially the poor and neglected,” Tagle said in a statement.