Tagle pays tribute to OFWs, ‘displaced’ people

MANILA Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle paid tribute to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and to all those who have been “displaced” from their homes worldwide by necessity or circumstance, as he called on the Catholic fait hful to “share in their journey.”

In his homily on Maundy Thursday, Tagle said in Filipino that Christ knew that he was leaving when he and his disciples shared what was to be their last supper together.

“According to the Gospel, when Jesus and his apostles shared supper before his death, he knew that the time has come for him to leave this world and return to the Father,” said Tagle before thousands of devotees gathered at the Manila Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception for the evening Mass.

Tagle said Jesus was filled with dread and loneliness at the thought of his departure and yet he shared a meal with his disciples—a throwback from the time of the Israelites, God’s chosen people, who always shared meals together as they constantly fled their enemies. In both accounts in the Old and New Testaments, the blood of the lamb would be offered as a sacrifice, in the case of the Israelites, in exchange for freedom from their oppressors.

In the New Testament, however, Tagle said that “the lamb was Jesus himself” and that an offering of “his body and blood” would liberate the faithful “from sin to new life.”

In the last supper, he said Christ did not only offer his body and blood, but also forged a covenant with his apostles that they, too, would do the same to others.

Tagle said the act of Christ washing his apostles’ feet symbolized his departure from his position as teacher and son of God—“an act of humility not to draw attention to himself but to show his love for disciples and of how far he was willing to go to prove that love.”

He lamented that such was not the case in the world today.

“There are those who appear as if they are willing to leave their lofty positions but in the end, want nothing more than to hang on,” said Tagle. “Christ wasn’t like that because he was willing to leave his status as teacher to become a slave, to leave this world to return to the Father. Why? Because he loved his disciples and was willing to show them the extent of that love—one that was forever, one that called for a departure from one’s self.”

The cardinal explained this was why Pope Francis has called on the Catholic faithful to “open our minds and hearts, our hands to these displaced people who leave their homes and become vulnerable, are taken advantage of, smuggled, trafficked, sold to slavery, sold to prostitution to give their loved ones new and better lives.”

Tagle shared his experience in the airport where, he said, “I would see a lot of Filipinos leaving, not because they were angry with their families but out of love for them.”

He recalled a Filipina in Italy, who told him: “Every time I would prepare the food of my two wards, I always think of who was preparing my children’s food back in the Philippines.”

“The Filipina was pained to leave her children but was willing to make the sacrifice out of love for them. She said that when she took care of her wards, she would shower them with love so that her children would be showered with the same love that she could not give them,” Tagle said.

“Never ending departures, never ending deaths but if done in the name of love, breathes life, a life full of worth,” he added.

In his re-enactment of the washing of the feet by Christ, Tagle said 12 people with their own stories of departure to tell were chosen: The parents of Joanna Demafelis, the OFW who was found inside a freezer in Kuwait; Father Teresito “Chito” Soganub, a priest from Marawi who, despite being held hostage for 100 days during the siege by a terrorist group, continues to serve his brothers and sisters from a different religion; a couple both in the Navy who, despite being kept apart by their work manage to keep their marriage; an OFW who has returned to the

Philippines to seek new opportunities to avoid “persecution” in his country of work; members of a family who lived near the train tracks but were relocated and now trying live peaceful lives; indigenuous people who, because of the destruction of their environment, loss of land and violence left their homes to find peace.

Tagle said there were 65 million people all over the world who have left their countries because of poverty, war, harassment. But instead of being respected, they are taken advantage of.

“Jesus does not want that. What he wants is for us to do what he did. Share in their journey toward new life. This is why he died for us. This what the Catholic Church is telling us—share the journey. Be one with the journey of a lot of people. Know them, hold their hand, talk to them. Listen to their stories and you may discover that they are no different from us,” Tagle said.

