Tagle to clergy: Evangelize, don’t spread ‘fake news’

MANILA Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has called on the clergy to focus on their “common goal” of evangelization and by doing so, put a stop to “fake news.”

“Evangelization means sharing good news. Everyday we share good news. When our children graduate, it is good news. When a relative calls, it is good news. A call, a text or an email by a relative is good news. And even when our child fails, we call on relatives, not to celebrate failure but to let them know that no matter what, he remains our child,” Tagle said in his homily at the Chrism Mass on Maundy Thursday that celebrated “the year of the clergy and of consecrated men and women.”

“Evangelization is a fact of daily life, we always communicate with good news. We cannot contain it. Good news begs to be shared. And good news begs for hearers of the good news, especially if it is the news of God’s infinite love, salvation, forgiveness, liberation, who would not want to share it? Who would not want to hear it? But how would it be shared if people are not called and sent?” Tagle asked before an audience that included Apostolic Nuncio Gabriele Giordano Caccia, former Manila Archbishop Gaudencio Cardinal Rosales, and Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo at the Manila Cathedral.

“We are all consecrated to Christ and if in the Gospel, Jesus Christ was anointed by the Holy Spirit to bring good news to the poor and bringing good news to the poor also includes proclaiming liberty to captives, recovery of sight to the blind, freedom to prisoners, that’s good news.

And Jesus wants us to share in his mission and in a special way we [who are]ordained have the official ministry of the word, proclaiming the word, evangelization, communicating good news, a reminder to all of us especially to all of us ordained,” said Tagle, adding that this year’s pastoral theme centers on the clergy and religious “as a servant leader of the new evangelization.”

“Again evangelization is our common goal but let me focus on evangelization,” said Tagle, as he also announced preparations for 2021, which marks the 500th anniversary of the coming of Christianity to the Philippines.

Tagle said that the challenge of evangelization for the clergy and the religious in the age of modern communication is being able to determine whether first, the Gospel was being spread in the context of a “covenant,” as he warned against the “manipulation” of the message.

“Today, we have text. We have email. We have Instagram, Facebook, Viber. We have so many means of communication, but are we communicating? Has the cellphone made the communication between husband and wife better? Do you understand yourself more deeply? Has the relationship between parents and children become more profound and loving? Is there more peace in the world because of email, because the leaders of this world can pass information easily? Is there more peace? Is there more understanding?”

“Some people say there is even a breakdown in communication. Why? Because communication has been reduced to strategies, and sadly some of the strategies manipulate the hearer rather than communicate the truth,” Tagle said in English and Filipino.

“But when it is the Gospel, the Lord has anointed me, the Holy Spirit has anointed me to bring good news to the poor, do we manipulate? Or do we communicate? True communication happens in the context of covenant (tipanan). Manipulation thrives in the context of disrespect. That’s why fake news proliferates,” said Tagle.

“I can deliberately deceive people because I have no covenant relationship with them, I do not care. I only want to manipulate the truth so that I may get what I want. That is not evangelization. Evangelization, communicating the truth, of God’s love, especially to the poor happens in a covenant relationship, not in a context where some see people as objects to be manipulated for one’s purposes. Evangelization challenges us, go back to covenant relationship. And in a covenant relationship, the good news, the good news, is simply, expressed, received and understood,” said Tagle.

Tagle also said that, to evangelize, “we need silence” in order “to listen.”

“The silence of someone attentive to God who speaks for what we will proclaim if we have not heard from God. It also requires attentiveness to the human condition – attentiveness to the poor, to the captives, to the blind, to the prisoners, those who are shackled, those who cannot breathe. We need to silently listen to them, and listening to their stories, we are reduced to further silence,” said Tagle.

“You are silent. But then you are also silent when you see pure love. And you cannot believe whether this love is for real. And then in silence you absorb, you listen to God, evangelizing you, through the poor and then you can speak a word of comfort, a word of liberation, a word of hope. But first, you listen.”

Lastly, Tagle said evangelization must have “integrity.”

Tagle said that the good news “was not just said, not just, heard, but it is to be fulfilled.”

He said that this has always been the challenge to the clergy.

“It is easy to speak but do we live it? It is easy to speak but do we act on it. The good news is not just to be proclaimed in words, in most instances, it is better proclaimed in life, in deeds. That is integrity,” said Tagle.

“Evangelization is about good news, not fake news,” said Tagle.

“Let us put a stop to fake news. We are not called and consecrated to bring fake news, only good news, especially through the integrity of our lives,” said Tagle.

“Let me close this saying: Open your eyes, open your ears, listen, listen,” he said.

ALEC NALDO & MIA MACATIAG