Taguig adopts single ID system

The Taguig City government started to implement the single identification system called Unified Multi-purpose Identification (UMID) card. Public Affairs Office chief Maricar Brizuela said that 908 city hall employees got their UMID cards after registering on May 8 – 11. The UMID card serves as single card for all Social Security System, Government Service Insurance System, Pag-IBIG and Philippine Health Insurance Corp. members. It was done in compliance with Executive Order No. 420 requiring all government agencies and government-owned and controlled corporations to harmonize its ID systems.