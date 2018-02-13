Taguig, Angeles, child abuse ‘hotspots’

Conclusiom

THE National Capital Region, Regions 3, 7 and 9 have high incidence of online trafficking because of their geographical location and accessibility to local and international businesses and airports, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The End Child Prostitution, Child Pornography and Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes (ECPAT)-Philippines said Angeles City in Pampanga; Cordova in Cebu; and Taguig City in Metro Manila are the primary “hot spots” for abuse.

Angeles City is an important growth hub in Central Luzon, housing industrial economic zones that include the Clark Freeport Zone and Angeles City Industrial Estate. ECPAT Philippines recorded 15 cases of online sexual abuse of children in the city in 2013, and at least two were family-run.

In 2008, the children and women’s desk of the Pampanga Police arrested a mother and her daughter for running a cybersex den—Josephine and Segundinan Caliste in Barangay Pandan. A raid in the area led to the rescue of four minors who turned out to be the relatives of the suspects. One of the minors was caught in the act of having a live sex chat with a client. Senior Inspector Myrna Latorre said the suspects were paid P6,000 a month to maintain the cybersex den.

Early this year, a cybersex den was raided in Taguig City, and nine teenagers were rescued. The victims were molested by a 30-year-old suspect who took video footages of the deed and sent them to foreign clients.

According to the National Bureau of Investigation’s Anti-Human Trafficking Division (NBI-AHTRD), some parents of the victims knew that their children were being used in illegal activities.

ECPAT Philippines said the victims under their care claimed that their parents or family members had knowledge of their involvement in cybersex because they hand them all the money they receive from their clients.

“The victims felt strongly about their involvement in cybersex. Many are confused because they do not understand why they were asked to strip naked or act a certain way in front of a camera,” Maneja said.

Serrano said it is wrong to think that a child who agreed to the abuse did it voluntarily.

“One cannot give consent in something that he or she does not understand. For the parents, sila ‘yung primary caretakers ng mga bata. It is their responsibility na alagaan sila, and not the other way around,” she explained.

The government cannot immediately address corruption and impunity that start at home, especially if parents are the ones coercing their children to perform sexual acts for money.

The Inter-Agency Council Against Child Pornography noted that any parent involved in the exploitation of children violated RA 9775 or the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009, RA 9208 or Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003.

If found guilty, they can be jailed to a minimum of six years and fined P50,000 to P5 million.