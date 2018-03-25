Taguig city issues ATM cards to students

In line with its Financial Literacy Program, the Taguig City government has started providing ATM savings accounts to students to teach them how to manage their finances at an early age. Policy and Scholarship chief Rene Lopos said more than 2,000 students of Taguig Science High School (TSHS) and Senator Renato “Compañero” Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School (SRCCMSTHS) had received their ATM cards. “We want them to discipline themselves when they receive their allowances. Through their savings account, the children will have the choice to withdraw or deposit their money so that they can use them for more important transactions,” Lopos added. Under the program, Lopos said, the monthly P1,000 allowance provided by the city government to each TSHS and SRCCMSTHS student will be deposited directly in their savings accounts. The P1,000 allowance per student every month is an increase from the P500 that was previously granted to them. The money can be spent for books, school projects and other school-related items. The program included a two-day Taguig City Financial Literacy Seminar that was led by Landbank of the Philippines’ Vice President/Relationship Officer Rossana Coronel at the Taguig City University Auditorium on March 15 and 16. Among the topics discussed were the importance of saving and the dos and don’ts when saving. Students do not have to worry if they can still use their savings account even after graduating from high school since they can continue using their ATM account if they become recipients of various scholarship programs of the city. Taguig City offers nine scholarship programs. Because of its big investment in education, Taguig City claimed the top spot in the National Achievement Test for elementary and high school students for two consecutive years, in 2014 and 2015. In college, a P625-million scholarship fund supports students enrolled in the University of the Philippines, Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University, among others. The city has also extended this scholarship program to graduate, law and medicine students.