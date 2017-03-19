Taguig employees get survival training

It’s better to be ready than sorry.

The city government of Taguig initiated a series of basic life support seminars and training among its employees to increase their survival knowledge and help reduce the risks when disasters strike.

City Personnel Officer Jeanette Clemente said the idea of organizing a basic life support seminar came partly from her personal experience with her mother who was found unconscious inside their house before her death in 2016. She said that the primary goal of the seminar is to educate her fellow government employees on the proper procedures during different types of emergencies.

“These types of situations can happen anytime in our daily lives whether we are with our family or officemates,” she added.

In coordination with the Taguig City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the Human Resource Management Office launched the city’s first basic life support seminars. These seminars started in January this year and will run until August 2017.

During these seminars, employees learn about the various types of natural disasters and their aftermath. They are also informed of the assigned evacuation areas per barangay [village], the importance of preparedness and several basic life support skills that they can use in case of emergency.

Trainers from DRRMO conduct intensive lectures about natural calamities and demonstrate simple first-aid treatments including cardiopulmonary resuscitation and how to apply tourniquets.

The local government, which has previously conducted information dissemination drives and practical drills, is also preparing for a big quake that may be caused by the West Valley Fault that crosses Marikina, Pasig and part of Taguig City.