Taguig holds free mobile birth registration in villages

To ensure the success of its “100% Birth Registration in Taguig City Program,” the local government of Taguig has brought to its barangays the enlistment of residents’ births.

Under the program that is in line with Mayor Lani Cayetano’s desire to have the births of all Taguigeños registered, a resident born in Taguig will not pay any fee for the registration.

The Mobile Birth Registration (MBR) will run on May 6, 13, 20 and 27, 2017, and is scheduled to make the rounds in 17 villages — New Lower Bicutan, Hagonoy, San Miguel, Tuktukan, Sta. Ana, Napindan, Ibayo, Fort Bonifacio, Pinagsama, Katuparan, Upper Bicutan, Maharlika Village, Central Bicutan, Lower Bicutan, Bagumbayan, Western Bicutan, and Ususan.

To process a delayed registration of birth, an applicant need only bring original copies of the required documents, which may vary depending on the age and status of the requesting party.

A free copy of the birth certificate can then be picked up at the Local Civil Registrar’s Office 10 days after the completed transaction.

Taguig City Civil Registrar Cynthia Ignacio urged parents to register their children’s births on time, saying “birth certificates serve as one’s identity.”

The Local Civil Registry will also be conducting MBRs in select Taguig public schools. This time, the target will be pupils whose births have not been registered.

