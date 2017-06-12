Taguig Independence Day fair offers 500 jobs

TAGUIG City on Monday launched its first Independence Day Job Fair with about 500 jobs offered to city residents, according to Public Employment Services Office (PESO) officer-in-charge Norman Mirabel. The fair was held in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE). Last year, the city held 107 job fairs with a total of 12,718 applicants hired by different business establishments in Taguig. Maribel said Mayor Ma. Laarni Cayetano expects the 500 job vacancies to be filled up from various firms in the professional category, technical-vocational jobs, customer service area, call center, reporting specialists job, technical support representatives, and collection officers.