Taguig policeman falls in QC ‘Oplan Tokhang’

A Taguig City policeman who gave himself up after Quezon City police operatives knocked on his house during an anti-drug operation tested positive for shabu use.

Senior Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, acting director of the Quezon City Police District, said PO3 Liberato Calda was included in the city’s Oplan Tokhang because he was number 68 in the drug watch list.

Eleazar said Calda surrendered on Sunday.

A report showed that operatives of the Batasan Police Station were unaware that Calda was a police officer when they called on him on August 18, 2016 to convince him to give up.

On August 28, Calda appeared at Station 6 and talked with the station commander, Supt. Lito Patay, to clear his name. He denied involvement in illegal drugs.

Patay asked Calda to take a drug test using a portable testing kit in his office and Calda was found positive for the use of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu.

Calda was escorted to the QCPD crime laboratory for official screening and he again tested positive.

Eleazar said the test results will be sent to the Philippine National Police’s crime laboratory for confirmatory test. If Calda is found positive, a pre-charge evaluation for summary dismissal proceedings will be conducted against him for conduct unbecoming of a police officer, a grave administrative case which calls for dismissal from service.

Calda was a member of the Special Action Force from 1997 to 2002. In 2003, he was re-assigned to Taguig City Police Station’s various units including SWAT, Intelligence and Police Community Precincts. His latest assignment was at PCP 5 (Ibayo Tipas) as beat patroller.

“We will not tolerate or favor police officers involved in illegal drugs. We strictly observe fairness and objectivity in drug-related operations and investigations. Further, this accurate information from the barangay official regarding people involved in illegal drugs for Oplan Tokhang is undeniably a clear manifestation of the high trust and confidence given by the community which lead to being more cooperative with our police than ever before,” Eleazar said.