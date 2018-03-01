Taguig taking steps to protect residents vs measles outbreak—Mayor Cayetano

THE Taguig City government on Thursday assured the public that it was taking the necessary steps to protect residents against measles amid a reported outbreak in one barangay (village).

In a statement, Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano said that City Health Office medical personnel have been going door-to-door in all the city’s villages, conducting anti-measles immunization on children between 6 months and below 5 years old.

“These are given to the children even if they have already been immunized before,” she said.

Cayetano issued the statement in light of the recent reported outbreak of the disease in one barangay in Taguig.

Eric Domingo, undersecretary of the Department of Health (DoH), said that there were seven measles cases recorded in the community, but refused to name the barangay to avoid panic among residents.

Measles or tigdas is an infectious disease that can cause death among infants as young as 3 months old.

Colder temperatures typically cause a spike in cases of the illness, symptoms of which include skin rashes and fever.

Meanwhile, Cayetano said that apart from the immunization programs, the city has been intensifying its health education programs and active surveillance.

Relevant information about the disease is being reiterated by health centers in the city’s villages.

“Rest assured that the city government is doing all that it can for its constituents. I am also appealing to the residents to have their children immunized for a measles-free Taguig,” she added. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ