Taguiwalo fails to get appointment as social welfare chief

THE powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) has rejected the confirmation of Judy Taguiwalo as secretary of Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

She was the third appointee of President Rodrigo Duterte who failed to get the CA’s approval. The first two were former foreign affairs secretary Perfecto Yasay and environment secretary Regina Lopez.

Taguiwalo had been bypassed twice. She wants to know the reason why she was rejected by the CA.

The Liberal Party (LP) contingent at the CA namely Senators Ralph Recto, Franklin Drilon, Benigno “Bam” Aquino 4th, and Francis Pangilinan voted to confirm Taguiwalo in the hearing on Wednesday. BERNADETTE TAMAYO