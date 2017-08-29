Taguiwalo: No fund for poor was channelled to communist rebels

Former Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo said on Tuesday that funds under the conditional cash transfer (CCT) program were coursed through a state-run bank and its conduits and directly paid to the beneficiaries.

Taguiwalo issued the statement after President Rodrigo Duterte said he received reports that CCT funds were released to the New People’s Army,the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).

“For the record and for the President’s own awareness, not a single peso of the 4Ps program passed through my hands. The program funds are directly coursed through the Landbank and its conduits who then make direct payout to the Pantawid beneficiaries. These transactions are recorded and COA regularly audits this program,” Taguiwalo said in a statement.

COA is Commission on Audit.

Citing unverified reports, President Rodrigo Duterte said that the bulk of the funds intended for the government’s anti-poverty program was given to the NPA.

He added that he would have allowed that if the money was used to buy food for poor NPA members.

Reports said, however, that the funds were used to buy firearms and bullets for the NPA, which has recently attacked villages and government troops amid ongoing peace talks with communist leaders at The Hague in Netherlands.

Taguiwalo, a former Duterte appointee, had been rejected by the Commission on Appointments. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO