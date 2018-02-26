Tail-end of cold front, NE monsoon to bring isolated rains – Pagasa

The tail-end of a cold front and the northeast monsoon will bring isolated rainshowers in some parts of the country on Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the trough of the low pressure area (LPA) will bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms in the Zamboanga peninsula and the province of Palawan.

The LPA was last observed 265 kilometers southwest of Puerto Princesa City.

Meanwhile, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, and the province of Quezon will experience rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the tail-end of the cold front.

The regions of Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, and Ilocos will also get isolated rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms. PNA

PNA/CC