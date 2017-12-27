Tail-end of cold front, northeast monsoon to bring rains over PH

MANILA: Most parts of the country will experience scattered rains on Wednesday due to the tail-end of a cold front and the northeast monsoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The tail-end of the cold front would bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over the regions of Calabarzon, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, and the provinces of Oriental Mindoro, and Marinduque.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the province of Aurora would have cloudy skies with scattered rains because of the northeast monsoon.

Light to strong winds coming from the northeast to southeast will prevail over these areas and the coastal waters will be moderate to very rough.

The easterlies is also affecting the regions of Caraga and Davao.

Meanwhile, Esperanza Cayanan, chief of Pagasa weather division, clarified that while there is a possible formation of tropical cyclone this coming January 2018, it is impossible to predict a tropical cyclone’s intensity for more than one week ahead.

Cayanan made the statement amid rumors circulating in social media regarding a super typhoon that might affect the country in January 2018.

She said that based on historical records, it is normal for the month of January to have 0-1 tropical cyclone, and since the atmosphere is “very dynamic,” constant monitoring is necessary.

“The general public is advised to be more careful, verify information and listen only to right authority so as not to cause panic,” Cayanan added. PNA

PNA/CC