Tainted spaghetti downs 17 students in Marikina

ABOUT 17 students from Calumpang Elementary School in Marikina City were hospitalized after eating spaghetti at the school canteen on Friday morning.

The students—nine male and eight female—were rushed to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City after they showed symptoms of food poisoning.

Eastern Police District (EPD) Director Chief Supt. Romulo Sapitula said the students complained of stomach ache and headache, and vomited after eating spaghetti and burger, and drinking soft drinks and a cake bought from two fastfood outlets in Marikina Bayan branch in celebration of the birthday of one of the students. After about an hour, the students started vomiting, complaining of severe stomach ache.

Authorities have taken samples of the spaghetti believed to have caused the suspected food poisoning. Police are now investigating the incident.