Taipan turns over P23M to DILG for rehab center

One of the 13 taipans who recently promised to help the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in the drug rehabilitation program has taken the initial step to fulfill his promise.

Ronald Elepano Jr., first vice president of D.M. Consunji Inc. (DMCI) recently handed over to DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno a check for P23.493 million as the company’s donation to the program.

The amount was given during a meeting attended by Elepano, Sueno, DILG Undersecretary John Castriciones, DILG Assistant Secretary Epimaco Densing and Assistant Secretary Aurora Ignacio of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President headed by Christopher “Bong” Go.

“We have many lot donations for the drug rehab centers but the challenge for us is to put up the facility. So we are very much thankful to the DMCI for keeping their promise so we can provide facility for our drug surrenderers and make them ready to go back to mainstream society,” Sueno said.

DMCI’s donation will be used to purchase materials to complete ongoing construction of a “mega” rehab center in Nueva Ecija.

This facility, to be owned by the Department of Health, is expected to accommodate some 10,000 drug surrenderers when completed.

It is expected to be inaugurated by November 15 this year.

Sueno said there are already donated lots in Valencia City, Bukidnon; Bacolod City, Negros Occidental; Nueva Vizcaya; and Agusan del Sur that are ready for construction of more drug rehab centers.

The DMCI’s large donation is just the start of the company’s close collaboration with the government.

JING VILLAMENTE