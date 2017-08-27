Taipei City to host 2017 Internet Celebrity Summit

Taipei City Government is hosting the 2017 Internet Celebrity Summit in the Taiwanese capital from October 25 to 29. Internet celebrities from all over the world are invited to join the summit with the experience to taste the best of the world in Taipei.

The idea of this event is to promote the distinctive world cuisine culture and plethora of exceptional restaurants in Taipei through social media. Twelve participants will be sponsored with a five-day tour, including fine dining, exotic cuisines, and interactions with famous local YouTubers, chefs and gourmets. Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je will grace the summit Mayor Ko is the current biggest internet celebrity in Taiwan with over 1.5 million fans on Facebook and millions of views on YouTube. Another major benefit of this event is networking with other social media host to have fun experiences.

YouTubers, bloggers, broadcasters and social media hosts are also invited to this opportunity for social media branding and the special experience in Taipei. Registration is open until September 10.