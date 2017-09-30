Taiwan approves visa-free status for Filipino visitors

TAIWAN has approved visa-free status for Filipinos, according to Lin Song-huann, representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines.

Lin made the announcement at the opening of the first Taiwan Expo at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Mall of Asia, on Friday.

The decision was made by Taiwan’s Premier Lai Ching-te, Lin said.

“The administrative and logistic mechanism is still being prepared and will be finalized soon,” he said in an interview.

Lin said the exact date of implementing the visa-free status for Filipinos would be known on October.

The original procedure in getting a visa to Taiwan remains the same, he said.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in charge of preparing details of the new visa policy.

James Huang, chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, said the first Taiwan Expo was organized by the council and the Taiwan Association of the Philippines.

“This is a welcome development, especially now that we launched the first Taiwan Expo in the Philippines. This will open more business opportunities for both [sides],” he said during the first day of the three-day expo.

The fair features green and agricultural technologies, e-commerce and medical advances.

Taiwan’s total investments in the Philippines hit $2.3 billion in 2016.