Taiwan backlash over Emirates flag ban

TAIPEI: Emirates, the Middle East’s largest airline, faced fierce criticism in Taiwan Wednesday after it reportedly banned cabin crew from wearing the island’s flag on their uniforms due to pressure from China. China still sees self-ruling Taiwan as part of its territory to be reunified and tensions between the two rivals have rapidly worsened since Beijing-skeptic president Tsai Ing-wen took office last year. Beijing has stopped all official communication with Taipei, upped military drills and sought to isolate the island internationally. Cabin crew on Emirates traditionally wear their national flag pin on their uniforms. But a leaked internal email apparently from an Emirates manager and circulated by local media ordered Taiwanese airline staff to replace the island’s flag pin worn on their waistcoats with a Chinese pin.

AFP