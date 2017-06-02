Taiwan battles floods as torrential rain hits

TAIPEI: Roads turned into rivers in northern Taiwan on Friday as rain lashed the island, with rescuers helping residents evacuate as they struggled against the torrents. Cars, homes and businesses were left underwater after 600 millimeters of rain fell in under 11 hours in some areas. As water levels rose, a concrete road bridge was smashed in half by a swollen river in New Taipei City while thunderstorms forced Songshan airport in the capital Taipei to shut down for two hours. In northern Keelung city, rescuers used rafts to help evacuate local residents and one young girl waiting at a bus stop was rescued after being washed away, Apple Daily reported. Cars sank window-deep in the floods across the north and residents tried hopelessly to bail out their water-logged shops and houses. A total of 177 local and international flights had been cancelled or postponed at Taipei’s two airports, aviation authorities said.