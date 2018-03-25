Taiwan Council offers solution to Boracay wastewater crisis

The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra), led by Chun-Ming Kuo, concurrent president of Taiwan Water Corporation has offered a quick solution to the unprocessed wastewater of Boracay Island and in other tourist spots in the Philippines confronted with the same problem.

In a recent water summit held at the Asian Development Bank, Chun-Ming said that Taiwan has the latest technology to quickly address wastewater problems. He added, their technical capability to restore extensive damage to water systems in less than 50 percent of the time—just like in the 2016 Taiwan earthquake—is unmatched in Asia.

Randy Chen, President, Crossflow Technologies, Inc. emphasized the need to utilize the fastest, affordable, more reliable technology to solve the wastewater problem not only in Boracay but also in other tourists and urban centers in the country.

Engineer Lino Diamante, Vice-President, Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers said Taitra’s offer is most welcomed; they must first set up their respective offices in Manila, organize Filipino-Taiwanese corporations (60-40 sharing) in order to meet the government’s legal requirements.

Engineer William Juan, President, Philippine Society of Unified Master Plumbers said 10 to 12 months Boracay closure is too long; the DENR and DOT must shorten the timeline in correcting the problems, or else, it will end up in more disasters—hundreds of affected employees will lose their jobs and small businesses will go bankrupt.

Meanwhile, Engineer Carlos Santos, Jr. President, Philippine Association of Water District and Engineer Eulogio Agatep 2nd, President, Phili­ppine Waterworks Association, said that they welcomed the remarkable yet affordable technology that the TAITRA group is offering.

Other groups that participated in the summit—Manila Water, Maynilad, National Master Plumbers Assn. and Local Water Utilities Administration. On the Taiwanese group—Ming Kuan Machinery, Ltd.; Liming Engineer Consultants, Co., Ltd.; Ching Pao Machinery Manufacturing, Co. Ltd.; Forest Water Environmental Engineering, Ltd.; Mirlie Automation Corp.; Plenty Grace International Ltd.; Sinotech Engineering Consultants, Ltd.; and Stantec Consulting Services, Inc..