Taiwan EDM maker looking to invest in PH

CHING Hung Machinery & Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. (CHMER), a Taiwanese maker of electrical discharge machines (EDMs), said it is looking to invest in the Philippine market.

“We are in the process of evaluation. We have invested much in China. The next country we are looking to is the Philippines,” CHMER president Wuu-Shyong Wang told The Manila Times on Friday.

Currently, CHMER’s biggest market for its EDMs is China.

Electrical discharge machining (EDM) is a controlled metal-removal process that is used to remove metal by means of electric spark erosion.

According to Wang, he has high expectations on the current Philippine president to help improve the country’s economy.

“I have high expectations with President Duterte that he will help in [growing]your country’s economy. We will not wait for your economy to reach its peak. When we see it growing, that is the right time for us to join your market,” Wang explained.

Wang said their company is planning to set up a sales division in the Philippines.

One of their products, the Intelligent Linear Drive Wire Cut EDM RV853L, won a gold award in the recent 2017 Taiwan Excellence Awards.

RV853L uses a moving column structure with a new i8 controller featuring machine diagnostics, maintenance notification, and life management of consumables, and other automation equipment.

The product has 32 patents for industries such as in aerospace and energy, among others, the company said.

CHMER said it currently has 75 marketing stations in 55 countries.