Taiwan explores parts and accessories market in Southeast Asia

ACCORDING to data from the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and the Taiwan Transportation Vehicle Manufacturers Association (TTVMA), the production value of Taiwan’s automobile parts and accessories industry reached $7.342 billion in 2015, with about 2,510 manufacturers, including 410 OEM suppliers, tier-2 and tier-3 satellite factories operating under the Taiwan’s 10 automakers, as well as 2,100 parts and accessories factories catering to the aftersales maintenance system.

Most of them are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which have developed a tightly wound central satellite factory system as well as advantageous customized service featuring flexible manufacturing at small quantity with high diversity. In addition, Taiwanese companies are highly competitive in terms of innovation, craftsmanship and pricing. Therefore, they also play very important roles in the global tuning parts and accessories market.

Exports account for 90 percent of the total production value of Taiwan’s automobile parts and accessories industry. According to the statistics by TTVMA, Thailand, the Philippines and Malaysia are the largest, second-largest, and fourth-largest markets, respectively, for Taiwan among Southeast Asian nations. Exports to these nations reached $110 million, $62.5 million, and $58.5 million, respectively, in 2015.

Compared with the same period in 2015, Taiwan’s exports to Thailand dropped 10 percent to $82.7 million between January and October in 2016. However, exports to Malaysia increased 6.6 percent to $54.5 million, while exports to the Philippines surged 27 percent to $61.1 million.

Taiwan has a complete supply chain for the information and communication industries. Over the past 10 years, companies have, one after another, worked on system integration, such as in the domain of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Semiconductor and IC design powerhouses in the upstream are beginning to vie for the business opportunities associated with the Internet of Vehicles (IoV).

According to the statistics by Automotive Research and Testing Center (ARTC), the production value of Taiwan’s automobile electronic industry reached $5.5 billion in 2015, with great development potential in domains for enhancing driving safety such as tire pressure detection, heads-up display (HUD), lane departure warning, LED lighting, collision warning, fatigue detection and IoV. The industry supplies the global market in the forms of OEM, OES and AM, and some vendors are in partnership with Japanese carmakers.

Upcoming exhibitions

Taiwan’s outstanding industrial performances have also triggered growth in exhibitions for related sectors. The TAIPEI AMPA and AutoTronics Taipei 2017 will take place between April 19 (Wednesday) and 22 (Saturday), as 1,110 participating exhibitors from 15 countries expect to draw 6,700 foreign buyers and 22,000 vendors from Taiwan.

Benchmark companies in Taiwan such as TONG YANG, DEPO, E-LEAD and MOBILETRON will be at the shows. For a long time, Japan has been the largest buyer at TAIPEI AMPA and AutoTronics Taipei. It is widely known that Japanese buyers have the most stringent demand for quality, and their patronage to the shows highlights the fact that both shows have received international recognition in terms of scale, available items on display, and exhibition-related services.

On the other hand, visitors from Southeast Asian countries become a larger group. In 2016, nearly 400 Malaysian and 250 Thai buyers visited the shows, while the number of Philippine visitors grew 42 percent to 220; Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines were the fourth-largest, eighth-largest and ninth-largest visitors, respectively.

The MOTORCYCLE TAIWAN and EV TAIWAN are also set to take place concurrently. These four exhibitions arguably provide the most professional show platform for the two-wheel and four-wheel vehicle industries in Asia. For detailed information, please visit the exhibition website at http://www.taipeiampa.com.tw. Foreign visitors are welcome to register your visit in advance in order to take advantage of perks such as free airport pickup service.

In light of the significance of the Southeast Asian market to Taiwan’s automobile parts and accessories industry, TAITRA is slated to hold the seminars “Taiwan’s Auto Parts Industry and Related Trade Shows” at Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Manila on February 20, 22 and 24, respectively, covering issues ranging from Taiwan’s automobile parts and accessories, automotive electronics, motorcycles parts and accessories, as well as the current status of Taiwan’s electric vehicles. For related information, please contact the Taiwan Trade Center at +63-2-5517349 or inquiry.manilattc@gmail.com.