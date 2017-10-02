Taiwan eyes hike in trade with PH

Taiwan is optimistic that its bilateral trade with the Philippines will increase by 30 percent in the next two years as the two countries intensify export promotion activities.

“After the Taiwan Expo, and we also have many trade facilitation events to be held mostly in Taipei and in Manila, we hope in the next two years the trade volume between our two countries can be increased by 30 percent,” said James Huang, chairman of Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), in an interview Friday.

Huang said TAITRA was also hosting business facilitation programs and trade shows to promote bilateral trade between the Philippines and Taiwan.

“So we invite all Filipino companies to come over to Taiwan to present their products and talk to their counterparts in Taiwan so we are doing everything we can to facilitate trade, cooperation,” Huang said.

“We welcome any opportunity of cooperation,” he added.

Huang identified Philippine top export products with huge potential in the Taiwanese market, including handicrafts, food and food processing.

He said Taiwanese products enjoying advantages in the local market are those in green technology, medical solution, aquaculture technology and agriculture technology.

PNA