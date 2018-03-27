Taiwan gives additional P600,000 to family of OFW killed in quake

THE family of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was killed in the earthquake that hit Taiwan in February has received additional assistance from the Taiwanese community in the Philippines.

In a simple ceremony in Makati City Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (Teco), Representative Gary Lin handed a P600,000 check to Melody Albano’s husband Jay-Ar Castro who was accompanied by daughter Given Grace and mother Normoda Albano.

The donation, according to Lin, symbolized Taiwanese compassion, care and love towards the OFWs in Taiwan.

The additional financial assistance came from the Taiwan Association Inc., and the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines as part of their expression of sympathy and support to the loved ones of Albano.

The P600,000 was on top of the P3.2 million compensation from the Taiwan government’s funds, insurance claims and other donations.

Albano was one of the victims in the recent quake that hit the Hualien county in Taiwan last February.

There are about 150,000 OFWs in Taiwan and majority are working in the manufacturing sector. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA