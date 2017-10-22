Taiwan grants visa-free entry to Filipinos

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines has announced that starting from November 1, Filipinos who intend to visit Taiwan for the purpose of tourism, business, visiting relatives, attending functions or events can enjoy visa-free entry for a duration of stay up to 14 days.

This visa-free initiative shall undergo a nine-month trial period until July 31, 2018 as part of Taiwan’s goodwill and efforts of the “New Southbound Policy” to build closer people-to-people exchange of visits and an economic community between Taiwan and the Philippines.

A Filipino visa-free visitor must meet the following requirements:

* An ordinary or regular passport with remaining validity of at least six months from the date of entry (Diplomatic and official passport holders are not eligible for visa-free treatment);

* A return ticket or a ticket for the traveler’s next destination and a visa for that destination if it is required;

* No criminal record in Taiwan;

* A proof of accommodation (hotel) booking or sponsor’s contact information or arrangements of tour, travel, visit, events and meeting etc.

However, TECO said that those who intend to stay in Taiwan for more than 14 days or for the purpose of study, work, missionary, employment and other gainful activities are still required to obtain appropriate visas before entering Taiwan.

Dr. Gary Song-Huann Lin, Taiwan Representative to the Philippines, emphasizes that as the Philippines is not only Taiwan’s closest neighbor but also Taiwan’s important partner of “New southbound policy,” the granting of visa-free privilege to all Filipinos is one of his longtime visions to build strong bilateral relations and a closer living economic community between the Philippines and Taiwan. It also aims to enhance the mutually beneficial bilateral tourism, trade, investment, technology, agriculture, economic, cultural, educational and people-to-people cooperation and exchanges between Taiwan and the Philippines. Representative Lin is hoping that this historical visa-free initiative will attract more Filipinos to visit Taiwan, and lay solid foundation for a genuine friendly bonding between our two nations.

To reciprocate Taiwan’s goodwill and friendship, Lin would also like to urge the Philippine Government and Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) to grant visa-free treatment to Taiwan nationals as the Philippines has already given visa-free treatment to many other countries.

“Through these significant efforts, we will surely enhance our bilateral tourism, economic, cultural, educational and other areas of cooperation and exchanges which will eventually bring mutual benefits to the peoples of Taiwan and the Philippines” emphasized Lin.

Since 2016, the Taiwan Government has endeavored to liberalize and simplify visa regulations for Philippine nationals, including the free “Travel Authorization Certificate” (TAC) for qualified visa-free travelers and the payable e-visa (online visa). These two relaxed visa application systems will be suspended for Filipinos upon the implementation of the visa-free treatment starting November.

Passengers who enter Taiwan before November 1 with valid TACs may continue to stay for up to 30 days. But for passengers who do not enter Taiwan before the said date, their TACs will be no longer valid even within its validity. All approved e-visas before November (including the date) will still be valid to enter Taiwan with duration of stay up to 30 days. Those who have already obtained long-term and multiple Taiwan visas which have been stamped on their passports can still use their visas to enter Taiwan.