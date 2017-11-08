Taiwan grounds Mirage jets after plane goes missing

TAIPEI: Taiwan’s air force said Wednesday it has grounded all its Mirage jets as it searched for a pilot who went missing while conducting a training mission in one of the French-made fighters. The single-seat Mirage-2000 flown by Captain Ho Tzu-yu disappeared from the radar at 6:43 p.m. (1043 GMT) on Tuesday off the northeast coast of the island, 34 minutes after taking off, according to the air force. Authorities dispatched 17 military planes as well as 10 naval and coastguard vessels to conduct a search but there has so far been no sighting of the missing plane, it said. “We hope Ho can be safely rescued soon,” said Lieutenant General Chang Che-ping, the air force’s deputy chief. All Mirage jets have been grounded since the incident, Chang said.

AFP