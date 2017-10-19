Taiwan group launches P2-B project in Subic

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: A luxury residence-resort being built by a Taiwan company and touted to be the biggest to rise in Subic Bay was launched on Saturday with a groundbreaking and inauguration ceremony held at the Triboa Bay Country Club here.

The 167-unit Triboa Majestic Bay is set for completion in three years, according to an insider from MSK Group, the Taiwanese company financing the P2-billion project.

Among those who attended the groundbreaking were Taiwan Representative to the Philippines Gary Song-Huann Lin, brothers Michael, Simon and Kevin Su of MSK Group, former Subic Bay Metropolitan Administration (SBMA) chairman Roberto Garcia and other SBMA officials.

“The timing (for the project”) is good,” said Lin, “as both Taiwan and the Philippines have been unveiling ‘matching policies’ that augurs well for a closer partnership and economic cooperation,” Lin said.

He said Taiwan has a new ‘Southbound’ policy and considers the Philippines the gateway to Asean and added that Taiwan’s move to grant visa-free travel to Filipinos starting Nov. 1 would help make the project a complete success.

For his part, Garcia said, “Investing in Subic Bay, largest Freeport in the country, makes sense. The confidence of the Taiwanese investors in Subic is well placed.”

“The Philippine government’s promise to extend a P3.9-billion fund next year to improve the airports, rehabilitate the seaport piers and build better roads at the Freeport is very good news for the Triboa Majestic Bay project. By the time the Triboa Majestic Bay project is completed, Subic will have been transformed,” the former SBMA chairman added.

The MSK Group has been doing business in Subic Bay Freeport for 11 years now although this is the first time the company has embarked on a real estate construction project.