Taiwan, KSA, Germany offer over 1,000 jobs

THE governments of Taiwan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Germany have opened more than 1,000 job opportunities for Filipino workers under a government-to-government program.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) disclosed that Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health alone is looking for a total of 500 female specialist nurses for neonatal intensive care units, coronary care units, intensive care units, nurseries, emergency rooms and surgical wards, among others.

I-Mei Foods Co Ltd.-Taiwan, is looking for 80 workers, including technicians (male), refrigeration and air-conditioning maintenance workers (male), bakers and staff canteen cooks (male or female), food analysis inspector (male or female), general technicians (male), machine operators-food processing (male or female) and masons (male).

Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd and NXP Semicondoctors Taiwan Ltd., both in Taiwan need a total of 25 female machine operators.

POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia said several other firms in Taiwan are also in urgent need of factory workers, among others, while Germany also needs nurses, as well as other government agencies of Saudi Arabia to include electrocardiography and laboratory technicians.

Olalia said qualified applicants should register online at www.poea.gov.ph or www.eregister.poea.gov.ph.