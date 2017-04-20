Taiwan leasing firm to finance PhilJets’ 5th H130

A Taiwanese financial institution said it will finance Filipino aviation service provider PhilJets Group’s fifth Airbus H130 helicopter.

“The Philippines has shown strong economic growth in the past decade and the trend is expected to boost the local market’s demand for aircraft leasing services. We establish a partnership in the Philippines with PhilJets as part of our plans to tap into local markets and provide our competitive financing solutions,” Chailease Regional Manager Alexander Tang said in a statement released to the press on Tuesday.

The announcement was made at the inaugural Rotorcraft Asia helicopter show in Singapore which started on Tuesday, April 18 and runs until today, April 20.

PhilJets is expected to take delivery of its fifth Airbus H130 within the next three months, the aviation service provider said.

“With this, the two companies intend on enriching their stronger partnership further, and look forward to more business opportunities and undertakings in the future,” PhilJets said.

Chailease Finance Co. Ltd specializes in aircraft and aircraft engine financing and leasing, including venturing in rotary and fixed wings in the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Taiwan, and China.

Meanwhile, PhilJets said it is expecting the delivery of a twin-engine H145 and two single-engine H130 helicopters in the last quarter of 2017.

“These new helicopters will be used to support PhilJets’ growing VIP, corporate and tourism business throughout the Philippine archipelago, with the possibility of adding new missions, as the operator explores expansion plans into the emergency medical services and cargo transport sectors,” according to PhilJet.

PhilJets currently operates six Airbus rotorcraft including four H130, one EC130B4, and one AS350B2.