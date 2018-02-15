Taiwan offers P2.8-M aid to family of Filipina who died in earthquake

TAIWAN offered P2.8 million (NTD 1.79 million) in financial aid to the family of a Filipina who died in an earthquake that hit one of its cities on February 10.

In a statement on Thursday, Taiwan also said that a Taiwanese community in the Philippines donated P250,000 to the family of Melody Albano Castro and which would be given to them in due time.

Castro’s body arrived in Manila on Wednesday morning and would be brought to Tuguegarao.

Gary Song-Huann Lin, Taiwan representative to the Philippines, along with Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) and Overseas Workers Welfare (OWWA) officials, were at the airport to condole with Castro’s family.

Lin also offered medical assistance to Castro’s husband who was injured in a motorcycle accident.

Castro was a caretaker in Hualien.

She was found underneath rubble in the building where she worked following the 6.4-magnitude quake that struck the city. CATHERINE MODESTO